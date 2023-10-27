JUDGE: Ivanka Trump Must Testify In Father’s Civil Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business.

A judge ruled Friday that former President Donald Trump’s daughter must testify.

But her testimony won’t be scheduled before Nov. 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

The ruling came weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president, sons Don Jr. and Eric and the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump has been dismissed as a defendant. Defense lawyers and her attorney contend that she shouldn’t have to testify.

State lawyers say she should.