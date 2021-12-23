Jury Reaches ‘Trial Outcome’ Over Daunte Wright’s Shooting Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The jury has reached an “outcome” in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser during a traffic stop. The jury announced it reached an outcome in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial on Thursday. A court spokesman says he doesn’t know if reaching an outcome means it reached a verdict. The jury began deliberating on Monday. State sentencing guidelines call for a maximum term of just over seven years in prison for a first-degree manslaughter conviction and four years in prison for a second-degree manslaughter conviction, but prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences for the former Brooklyn Center officer.

