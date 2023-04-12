Juul Labs Agrees To Pay $462 Million Settlement To 6 States

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says Wednesday it’s the largest settlement the company has reached so far concerning its role in the youth vaping surge.

The agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. marks the latest in a string of recent legal settlements Juul has reached across the country with cities and states.

Like some other settlements, this latest agreement includes various restrictions on the marketing, sale and distribution of the company’s vaping products.