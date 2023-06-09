Lawmakers Propose To Weaken Obama-Era Rule Requiring Airlines To Advertise Full Airfare Price

(Associated Press) – Congress will consider rolling back an Obama-era rule that requires airlines to show the total cost of a ticket when advertising fares.

Republicans and Democrats on the House Transportation Committee proposed Friday to let airlines exclude taxes and fees from advertised fares, as long as the full price is available by clicking a hyperlink or through some other way.

That’s in a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for five more years.

The bill would also make it slightly easier to become an airline pilot by increasing the amount of training that can be done in simulators instead of flying a plane.