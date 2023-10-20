Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro Pleads Guilty Over Efforts To Overturn Former President Trump’s 2020 Loss In Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro has pleaded guilty to a felony just as jury selection was getting underway in his trial on charges accusing him of participating in efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Chesebro was charged alongside the Republican ex-president and 17 others with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law.

Chesebro pleaded guilty Friday, a day after fellow attorney Sidney Powell entered her own guilty plea to six misdemeanor counts.

Chesebro was sentenced to five years’ probation and 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution, write an apology letter to Georgia’s residents and testify truthfully at any related future trial.