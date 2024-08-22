Man Opens Plane’s Door And Walks On Wing At Australian Airport

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A passenger has been arrested at an Australian airport after he left a stationary airliner through an emergency exit, walked along a wing and then climbed down a jet engine to the tarmac.

Officials say the Jetstar flight had arrived at Melbourne Airport from Sydney and had parked at a terminal gate when the man left the plane by the right-side exit on Thursday.

Opening the exit automatically deployed a slide from the back of the wing at the fuselage to the ground, but the man chose to walk along the wing and climb down one of the Airbus A320’s two engines.

Australian Federal Police say officers arrested the man for “alleged aggressive behavior and breaching aircraft safety protocols.”