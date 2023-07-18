Marilyn Manson To Plead No Contest To Blowing His Nose On Videographer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson is expected to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

That’s according to a notice of intent filed Monday by the rocker’s attorney.

Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019.

A court document says Manson is expected to plead no contest Thursday to one of the charges and face a fine and community service.

That’s in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned Aug. 7 trial.