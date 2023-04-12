Mario, Mariah, Madonna Added To National Recording Registry

WASHINGTON (AP) — An album from Madonna, a carol from Mariah Carey and music from “Super Mario Bros.” are among the audio titles the US. National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 recordings have been selected for preservation for their cultural significance.

They include Madonna’s 1984 album “Like a Virgin” and Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper to enter the recording registry with the induction of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen.”

And the “Super Mario Bros.” theme by composer Koji Kondo, becomes the first music from a video game to receive the honor.