Miami-Dade Prosecutor Wants Grand Jury Investigation Into Collapse

(Surfside, FL) — A Miami-Dade County prosecutor wants a grand jury to investigate the building collapse that claimed at least a dozen lives. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement Tuesday saying the jury would determine what steps we can take to safeguard residents without jeopardizing safety or possible criminal investigations. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports the move. Rundle has convened grand juries in the past for non-criminal matters. One looked into the safety of public housing communities.