Missing 6-Year-Old South Carolina Is Dead, Homicide Investigation Has Started; No Arrests Made

(Cayce, SC) — South Carolina police are confirming the body of a missing six-year-old has been found. Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove says searchers discovered the remains of Faye Marie Swetlik this morning although details were not released. A second body was also found nearby, but Snellgrove declined to say if the two were connected. Swetlik was reported missing on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made.