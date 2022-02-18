MLB Spring Training Officially Delayed

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

The work stoppage is in its 79th day.

Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday, and MLB said members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session.

It will be just the seventh meeting on the central issues of the dispute since the lockout began Dec. 2.

Exhibition games had been set to start Feb. 26 in Florida and Arizona.