MULTIPLE REPORTS: Seahawks Trade Superstar Quarterback Russell Wilson To Denver

SEATTLE, Wa. – Multiple reports Tuesday say the Seattle Seahawks have traded superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In return, Seattle is receiving Denver signal caller Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and several draft picks.

Trade package: Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

This story will be updated.