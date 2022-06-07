Musician Jim Seals, Of “Seals And Crofts” Fame, Dead At Age 80

NEW YORK (AP) – Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “We May Never Pass This Way Again,” has died at age 80.

His death was announced Tuesday by several people including John Ford Coley, who had formed the `70s duo England Dan and John Ford Coley with Seals’ older brother Dan.

Seals and Darrell George “Dash” Crofts were Texas natives who had known each other since they were teenagers and had previously been in the Champs.

They formed Seals and Crofts in the late 1960s.