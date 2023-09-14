NASA Releases UFO Report And Says More Science And Less Stigma Are Needed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.

The space agency released findings Thursday after a yearlong study into UFOs.

An independent team commissioned by NASA cautions that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data.

But officials say NASA’s involvement should help reduce the stigma.

The panel says NASA can model how to best approach the study of UFOs through transparent reporting, rigorous analysis and public input.