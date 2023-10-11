NASA Shows Off Its First Asteroid Samples Delivered By A Spacecraft

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is showing off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft.

Scientists and space agency leaders took part in Wednesday’s big reveal at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The ancient black dust and chunks are from the carbon-rich asteroid named Bennu, almost 60 million miles away.

A NASA spacecraft scooped up the samples three years ago and then dropped them off during a flyby of Earth last month.

Scientists anticipated at least a cupful of rocks, the most ever brought back from an asteroid.

They’re still not sure how much came back because the main sample container has yet to be opened.