NBA Retires Bill Russell’s Number 6 Leaguewide

NEW YORK, NY. (AP) – Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

