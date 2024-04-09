New EPA Rule Says 218 US Chemical Plants Must Reduce Toxic Emissions That Are Likely To Cause Cancer

FILE - The Denka Performance Elastomer Plant sits at sunset in Reserve, La., on Sept. 23, 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, issued a rule that will force more than 200 chemical plants nationwide to reduce toxic compounds that cross beyond their property lines, exposing thousands of people to elevated cancer risks. The rule will significantly reduce harmful emissions at the Denka Performance Elastomer facility, the largest source of chloroprene emissions in the country, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 200 chemical plants nationwide must reduce toxic emissions likely to cause cancer under a new Environmental Protection Agency rule.

Officials say Tuesday’s rule advances President Joe Biden’s commitment to environmental justice with health protections for communities burdened by industrial pollution from chemicals.

The rule applies to facilities in Texas, Louisiana, the Ohio River Valley, West Virginia, the upper South and elsewhere.

The rule benefits a majority-Black Louisiana town EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited in 2021.

Denka Performance Elastomer in LaPlace, Louisiana, is the largest source of chloroprene emissions in the U.S. and will have to reduce emissions.

Denka says it has complied with air permitting requirements and opposes the EPA’s action.