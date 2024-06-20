New Law Requires All Louisiana Public School Classrooms To Display The Ten Commandments

FILE - Workers repaint a Ten Commandments billboard off of Interstate 71 on Election Day near Chenoweth, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has become the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday signed the bill mandating the displays.

The GOP-drafted legislation requires a poster of the Ten Commandments in “large, easily readable font” in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Opponents question the law’s constitutionality.

Civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union promised a lawsuit.

Proponents say the purpose of the measure is not solely religious, but that it has historical significance.

Classrooms must display the Ten Commandments by the start of 2025.