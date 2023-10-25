New York Rep. Bowman Charged With Misdemeanor After Triggering House Fire Alarm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he plans to pay a fine after being charged with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September.
He said on Wednesday that he expects the charges to ultimately be dropped.
The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building.
It reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat.
The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm, telling reporters hours later that it was a mistake.
He said he was rushing to get to votes and trying to get through a door that was closed for a weekend.