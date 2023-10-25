WJNT – AM 1180 WJNT - AM 1180 Logo

New York Rep. Bowman Charged With Misdemeanor After Triggering House Fire Alarm

FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community College, May 10, 2023, in Valhalla, N.Y. Bowman was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September. The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building and reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he plans to pay a fine after being charged with a misdemeanor for triggering a fire alarm as lawmakers scrambled to pass a funding bill before a government shutdown deadline in September.

He said on Wednesday that he expects the charges to ultimately be dropped.

The alarm prompted an evacuation of a House office building.

It reopened an hour later after Capitol Police determined it was not a threat.

The New York lawmaker acknowledged pulling the alarm, telling reporters hours later that it was a mistake.

He said he was rushing to get to votes and trying to get through a door that was closed for a weekend.

