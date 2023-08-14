North Dakota Teen Survives Nearly 100-Foot Fall At North Rim Of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.

Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday.

The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion.

The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred.

He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.