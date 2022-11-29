WJNT – AM 1180 WJNT - AM 1180 Logo

Oath Keepers Boss Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy In 1/6 Case

Share
Oath Keepers Boss Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy In 1/6 Case

WASHINGTON (AP) – Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

Related Content