Ohio’s New Stand Your Ground Law To Go Into Effect On Tuesday

(Columbus, OH) — A new law regarding Ohio’s rules for the use of deadly force is set to go into effect tomorrow. The new stand your ground law will allow Ohioans to use deadly force in self-defense without a duty to retreat as long as they are legally allowed to be in that location. The law states the person cannot have started the altercation, must be in fear of their life or injury, and articulate their reasons for resorting to using deadly force. Opponents of the law say it is too vague and will encourage people to stay in confrontations when they might otherwise have walked away.