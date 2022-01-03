Ontario Shuts Schools, Indoor Dining, And Gyms

TORONTO (AP) – All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also announced indoor dining and gyms will close.

Ontario is seeing records new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.

The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17.

Just last week, the government announced schools would open on Wednesday.

Schools shut down for in class learning last April because of record cases driven by the Delta variant.