Owner Of The San Diego Padres Dies At 63

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say owner Peter Seidler has died.

He was 63.

Seidler poured hundreds of millions of dollars into trying to bring a World Series championship to San Diego.

He didn’t succeed, despite paying for stars like Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts.

He was a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that used to own the Dodgers.

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Seidler was a two-time cancer survivor.

The team announced in mid-September that Seidler had an unspecified medical procedure in August and wouldn’t be back at the ballpark the rest of the year.