PANEL: Mammograms Should Start At 40

(Associated Press) – Regular mammograms to screen for breast cancer should start younger — at age 40.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force announced the updated guidance Tuesday.

It also says women ages 40 to 74 should get screened every other year.

Previously, it said women could choose to start breast cancer screening as young as 40, with a stronger recommendation that women get the exams every two years starting at age 50.

The nudge toward earlier screening is meant to address the increasing incidence of breast cancer among women in their 40s and the higher breast cancer death rate among Black women compared to white women.