Paris Closes The Olympics, And Los Angeles Turns To Tom Cruise For Its 2028 Mission

The Olympic rings are mounted on the Eiffel Tower Friday, June 7, 2024 in Paris. The Paris Olympics organizers mounted the rings on the Eiffel Tower on Friday as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games. The 95-foot-long and 43-foot-high structure of five rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. (AP Photo//Thomas Padilla)

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Paris has closed out two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a star-studded show in France’s national stadium.

The French capital has handed over hosting duties for the Summer Games to the next city in line: Los Angeles in 2028.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise descended from the top of the stadium to the “Mission: Impossible” theme song, before taking the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, putting it on the back of motorcycle and roaring out of the stadium.

Los Angeles is looking to prove that topping Paris isn’t mission impossible.

The French capital made spectacular use of its cityscape, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments serving as backdrops and venues.