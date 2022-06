MENDON, Mo. (AP) – Amtrak says a passenger train traveling from to Chicago to Los Angeles derailed in Missouri after colliding with a dump truck.

Spokeswoman Kimberly Woods says initial reports are that some people were injured when the Southwest Chief struck the dump truck at 1:42 p.m. Monday near Mendon. S

he says 243 people were on the train.

Mendon is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.