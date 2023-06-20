Pentagon Accounting Error Provides Extra $6.2 Billion For Ukraine Military Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.

The total surplus is about double early estimates.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh says a detailed review of the accounting error found that the military services used replacement costs rather than the book value of equipment that was pulled from Pentagon stocks and sent to Ukraine.

As a result, the department has additional money to use to support Ukraine as it pursues its counteroffensive against Russia.