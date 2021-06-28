Pentagon Carried Out Airstrikes Near Iraq-Syria Border

(Iran) — The Pentagon says U.S. carried out three airstrikes near the Iraq and Syria border. Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said President Biden directed the airstrikes Sunday evening. They targeted weapon storage facilities where Iran-backed militia groups kept weapons that endangered Americans. This move follows Biden’s February decision to order airstrikes in the area.

News the U.S. bombed facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria is getting a cool reception from some key Democrats in Congress. In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress looks forward to receiving and reviewing the formal notification of this operation under the War Powers Act and to receiving additional briefings from the Administration. She wrote the defensive airstrikes appear to be a targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, chair of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee, says he expects to be briefed by the White House and wants to hear more about the circumstances. He said he’s concerned about the pace of activity against Iranian proxy forces and that it is looking like a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act.