Pope Apologizes After Being Quoted Using Vulgar Term About Gay Men In Talk About Ban On Gay Priests

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has apologized after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis’ comments.

They were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20.

He had used the term in reaffirming the Vatican’s ban on allowing gay men to enter seminaries and be ordained priests.