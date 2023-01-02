Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Body Lying In State At Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. when the first faithful entered. Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.