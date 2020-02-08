Portland Businessman Gordon Sondland Out

Washingtion D. C. – President Donald Trump has ousted Gordon Sondland, his ambassador to the European Union, who delivered damaging testimony during the impeachment inquiry. Sondland says in a statement that Trump intends to recall him effectively immediately. The action comes just hours after Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the impeachment case, was escorted out of the White House complex Friday. Trump made the moves just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.