Prosecutors To Seek 8-Year Prison Sentence For Superstar Shakira

MADRID (AP) – Prosecutors in Spain say they will ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecutors said Friday they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

Shakira this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead.

Prosecutors allege the Grammy winner owed taxes because she spent more than half of those years in Spain.