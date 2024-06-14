Putin Offers Truce If Ukraine Exits Russian Claimed Areas And Drops NATO Bid, Kyiv Calls It ‘Absurd’

(Associated Press) – Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and to begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.

Ukraine responded by calling Putin’s proposal “manipulative” and “absurd.”

Kyiv wants to join NATO and has demanded Russia to withdraw from all of its territory.

Putin’s remarks came as leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations met in Italy and as Switzerland prepared to host scores of world leaders — but not Russia — this weekend to try to map out first steps toward peace in Ukraine.