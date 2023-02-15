Rare Video Of 1986 Dive In Titanic Wreckage To Be Released

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) – Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen video of the 1986 dive through the wreckage of the Titanic is being released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

The more than 80 minutes of footage on the institution’s YouTube channel on Wednesday chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the dive led by Robert Ballard.

The expedition marked the first time human eyes had seen the giant ocean liner since it struck an iceberg and sank in the frigid North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City in April 1912.

About 1,500 people died.