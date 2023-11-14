WJNT – AM 1180 WJNT - AM 1180 Logo

REPORT: 1 In 3 US Asians And Pacific Islanders Faced Racial Abuse This Year

Share
FILE - A person holds a sign and attends a rally to support stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, on March 20, 2021. Despite ongoing efforts to combat anti-Asian racism that arose after the pandemic, a third of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders say they have experienced an act of abuse based on their race or ethnicity in the last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(Associated Press) – Despite ongoing efforts to combat anti-Asian racism that arose after the pandemic, a third of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders say they have experienced an act of abuse based on their race or ethnicity in the last year.

A new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a majority of Asian American and Pacific Islander adults believe racism is a serious problem in the U.S.

Experts say this poll paints a more concerning picture compared to the FBI data released last month that said anti-Asian incidents were down a third in 2022.

The AP-NORC survey was conducted from Oct. 10-20.

Related Content