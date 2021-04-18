Report: 3 Dead In What Police Call “Active Shooter Situation” In Austin, Texas

UPDATE: Austin Police say the shooting appears to be a domestic situation that escalated. There is not believed to be any danger to the general public.

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (CBS)— Multiple people are dead in a reported active attack/shooter incident in Northwest Austin.

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. – PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

It’s happening at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway near the Arboretum, off 183.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people have been killed.

Austin Police are advising residents in the are to shelter in place.

EMS says there are no more patients on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.