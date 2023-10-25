REPORT: Food Insecurity Shot Up Last Year With Inflation And The End Of Pandemic-Era Aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — An estimated 17 million households reported problems finding enough food last year.
That’s a sharp jump from 2021 when boosted government aid helped ease the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.
A new Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday paints a sobering picture of post-pandemic hardship with “statistically significant” increases in food insecurity.
According to the survey, 12.8% reported occasional problems affording enough food — up from 10.2% in 2021 and 10.5% in 2020.
Analysts and food security professionals point to the dual impact last year of high inflation and the gradual expiration of multiple pandemic-era government assistance measures.