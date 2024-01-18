REPORT: More Than 300 Journalists Around The World Imprisoned Because Of Their Work

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 320 journalists around the world were imprisoned because of their work toward the end of 2023.

That’s from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which on Thursday issued its annual census as of Dec. 1, 2023.

The committee has been doing this since 1992, and last year had the second-highest number of journalists held because of their jobs.

Only 2022 was higher.

CPJ says the number went down in 2023 largely because Iran released several prisoners on bail or because they’re awaiting sentencing.

China, Myanmar and Belarus accounted for more than one-third of people on the list, which the committee says shows how authoritarian governments are emboldened to silence critical voices.