REPORT: Pandemic Sent High School Sex To New Low

NEW YORK (AP) — The first years of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a huge decline in high school students having sex.

That’s according to a large government survey conducted every two years.

Teen sex was already becoming less and less common before the pandemic.

About three decades ago, more than half of teens said they’d had sex.

In 2021, less than a third said they had ever had sex.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released reports analyzing the latest findings from the survey.

The pandemic kept many teens apart.

Health experts note the lower rate comes at the same time teens are reporting more social isolation.