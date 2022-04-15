Seinfeld’s TV Mom, Liz Sheridan, Dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Liz Sheridan, who played doting mom to Jerry Seinfeld on his hit sitcom, died early Friday.

She was 93.

Sheridan’s longtime representative says the actor died in her sleep from natural causes.

Sheridan’s “Seinfeld” role as Helen was her best known but followed decades of work on stage and screen.

In the 1970s, she appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals, the latter including “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom.”

On TV, she played the pesky neighbor in the comedy “ALF.”

Liz Sheridan’s death came five days after her April 10 birthday.

Further details, including where she was living were not provided.