Senate Votes To Confirm President Biden’s Pick As Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to confirm Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo to serve as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary and help guide the economy’s recovery during and after the coronavirus pandemic. Raimondo will be responsible for promoting the nation’s economic growth domestically and overseas. Republican opposition to her confirmation focused on their concerns that she would not be forceful enough in confronting the Chinese government’s efforts to gain an economic and technological edge through espionage. Supporters say they like her private sector experience and that she has shown an ability to match up workers with new economic opportunities, such as renewable energy. Raimondo was confirmed Tuesday on a vote of 84-15..