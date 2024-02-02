Senators Reach Deal On Border Police Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate negotiators have reached a deal on a proposal to overhaul the asylum system at the U.S. border with Mexico.

It clears the way for Democratic and Republican Senate leaders to begin the difficult task of convincing Congress to pass a national security package that will include tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine and immigration enforcement, as well as funding for Israel and other American allies.

Sen. Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator, posted on social media Friday that a deal had been reached and text of the bill would be released over the weekend.