Shooter In Lunar New Year Massacre Found Dead; Motive Unclear

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) – Authorities are searching for a motive for the gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations. The Monterey Park slayings sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities in region and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide. The gunman was found Sunday, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van. Authorities say he fled in the vehicle after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting Saturday night. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified him as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. Very little is known about Tran or his connection to the targeted community and dance halls. It’s the deadliest attack since 21 people were killed last May at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.