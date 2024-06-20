Snapchap Inc. To Pay $15 Million To Settle Discrimination And Harassment Lawsuit In California

FILE - The Snapchat app on a mobile device is seen in New York. Snap Inc., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. The owner of Snapchat will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by California’s civil rights agency that claimed the company discriminated against female employees, failed to prevent workplace sexual harassment and retaliated against women who complained. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Snapchat Inc. will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by California’s civil rights agency.

The California Civil Rights Department accused the company of discriminating against female employees, failing to prevent workplace sexual harassment and retaliating against women who complained.

The department announced Wednesday that the settlement covers women who worked for the company in California between 2014 and 2024.

It is subject to court approval.

The bulk of the settlement will pay compensation to employees who faced discrimination at the company.

The company says it disagrees with the agency’s claims but that it decided to settle to avoid costly and lengthy litigation.