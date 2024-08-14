Stonehenge’s ‘Altar Stone’ Originally Came From Scotland And Not Wales, New Research Shows

FILE - The world heritage site of Stonehenge is seen in Wiltshire, England on Dec. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers are one step closer to understanding how Stonehenge was created.

A new study shows the unique stone lying flat at the center of Stonehenge originally came from a sandstone quarry near the tip of northeast Scotland.

It’s not clear whether the 16-foot slab was carried by boat or through land — a journey of more than 460 miles.

For more than a century, it was believed Stonehenge’s “altar stone” came from Wales.

The analysis was published in the journal Nature.

Stonehenge was constructed around 5,000 years ago, with stones forming different circles brought to the site at different times.