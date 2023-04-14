Supreme Court Keeps FDA Abortion Pill Rules In Place For Now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily kept in place federal rules for use of an abortion drug, while it more fully considers the issues raised in a court challenge.

The court asked both sides Friday to weigh in over whether lower court rulings restricting the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone should be allowed to take effect while the case proceeds in federal courts.

The justices are being asked to determine what parts of an April 7 ruling by a U.S. district judge in Texas, as modified by an appellate ruling Wednesday, can be in force while the case continues.

The Biden administration and New York-based drugmaker Danco Laboratories asked the justices to intervene.