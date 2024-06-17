Surgeon General Calls On Congress To Require Social Media Warning Labels, Like Those On Cigarettes

United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy arrives to throw out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(Associated Press) – The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.

In a Monday opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people.

Murthy said that the use of just a warning label wouldn’t make social media safe for young people, but would be a part of the steps needed.