T. Rex Skeleton Sells For More Than $5 Million At Zurich Auction

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Nearly 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones that were dug up from three sites in the United States and assembled into a single skeleton have sold at auction for 4.8 million francs ($5.3 million) in Switzerland.

Crafted into an open-mouth pose, the T. rex, named “Trinity” and measuring 11.6 meters long (38 feet long) and 3.9 meters high (12.8 feet) high, came in below the anticipated range of 5 million to 8 million francs on Tuesday in Zurich.

The composite skeleton was a showpiece of an auction that featured some 70 lots, and the skull was set up next to the auctioneer’s podium at the Koller auction house.