Tesla Recalling Nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks

(Associated Press) – Tesla is recalling nearly 4,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after it discovered that the accelerator pedal can become stuck, potentially causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tesla informed the agency that the pedal pad may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim.

The recall involves model year 2024 Cybertrucks made between Nov. 13, 2023 and April 4, 2024, according to the NHTSA.

Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths related to the issue.